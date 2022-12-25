Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

