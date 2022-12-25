Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

