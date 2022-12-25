Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $23.46 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

