Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average of $353.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.