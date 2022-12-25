Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 127,690 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $57,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $109.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.