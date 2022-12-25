Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,192 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 159,084 shares of company stock valued at $127,617. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

