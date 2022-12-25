Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.92) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 323 ($3.92).

Synthomer Price Performance

SYNT stock opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.48. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £654.74 million and a PE ratio of 700.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 60,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($74,344.02). In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($74,344.02). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($36,746.84).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

