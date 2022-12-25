Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 3.7 %

TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

