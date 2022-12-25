TD Securities Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.60.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

TKO stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$601.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.0201205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

