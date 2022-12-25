TD Securities Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

