TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 693,195 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

