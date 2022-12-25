Tellor Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.94 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00084230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $868.72 or 0.05165635 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00499756 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.74 or 0.29610815 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
