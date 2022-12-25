Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $857.45 million and approximately $52.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007444 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026562 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,457,894,078 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,722,198,173 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
