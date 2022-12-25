The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The9 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The9 by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

