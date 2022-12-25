Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Head to Head Comparison

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 1 5 15 0 2.67

Comerica has a consensus target price of $85.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Comerica 30.73% 16.56% 1.16%

Dividends

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comerica pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comerica $3.02 billion 2.86 $1.17 billion $7.55 8.75

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

