Threshold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.31 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $164.15 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228027 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01628629 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,278,521.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.