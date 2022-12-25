Thunder Brawl Price Down 84.6% This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 84.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $127,639.31 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $843.23 or 0.05012597 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00496809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.82 or 0.29436165 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03946357 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $88,859.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.