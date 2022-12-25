Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $122.11 million and $1.27 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

