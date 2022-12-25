TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Hits $25.12 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $2.88 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $901.40 or 0.05376111 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00495678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.26 or 0.29369184 BTC.

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,768,688 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

