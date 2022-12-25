TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TPG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.79. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.16%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.