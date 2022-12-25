Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.