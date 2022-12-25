Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
