Traxx Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $175,210.02 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

