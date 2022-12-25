UBS Group Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

