United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

