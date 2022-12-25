Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and $2.14 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00025954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

