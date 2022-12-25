Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 248,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.