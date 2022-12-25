Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

