Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.

