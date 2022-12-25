Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 10,668,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

