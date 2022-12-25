Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

