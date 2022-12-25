Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.