Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.