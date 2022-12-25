Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.