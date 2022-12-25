Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

