Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

