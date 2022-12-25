Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Trimmed by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

