Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.