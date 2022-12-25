Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

