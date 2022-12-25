Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.90 or 0.05168924 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500156 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29634475 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02177634 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,557,050.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

