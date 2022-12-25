Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011320 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.