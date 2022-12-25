Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.