Verge Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $44.97 million and $383,263.92 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00394242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00857020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00094999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00595958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00255449 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,349,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

