Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $83,548.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00397182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00859524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00597667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00255604 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,745,760 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

