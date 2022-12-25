Vow Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $446,146.16 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Vow has a total market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $446,146.16 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

