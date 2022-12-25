Voyager Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $89.04 million and $3.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
