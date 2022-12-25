Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.06) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.23 ($17.27) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 52 week high of €15.72 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

