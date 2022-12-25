WAX Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $110.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,107,590 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

