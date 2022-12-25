WAXE (WAXE) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $48.05 or 0.00285198 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $139,717.91 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

