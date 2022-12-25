Wealth CMT Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth CMT raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 2,210,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,508. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

